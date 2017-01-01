Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The dining car, seen during a wine excursion last year, is a favorite option for riders of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. (Photo courtesy Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad)
Passengers enjoy wine and appetizers in the St. Lucie lounge car during a That's Amore wine tasting excursion aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad in February 2016. (Photo courtesy Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad)
Friends can sip and chat in coach, with seats facing each other in blocks of four, during wine excursions on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. (Photo courtesy Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad)