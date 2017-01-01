Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Doug and Jane Weaver sit for a portrait in their backyard on Wednesday in Green. Residents on April Drive are upset about the retail complex of restaurants and a grocery store to be built adjacent to their properties in a B-2 zoning area originally designated only for offices and medical facilities. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mike Cline stands at a marker where an eight foot tall fence will eventually separate his property from a retail complex on Wednesday in Green. Residents on April Drive are upset about the retail complex of restaurants and a grocery store to be built adjacent to their properties in a B-2 zoning area originally designated only for offices and medical facilities. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mike and Sandy Cline pose for a portrait in their backyard on Wednesday in Green. Residents on April Drive are upset about the retail complex of restaurants and a grocery store to be built adjacent to their properties in a B-2 zoning area originally designated only for offices and medical facilities. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mike and Sandy Cline stand with their neighbors Jane and Doug Weaver at the edge of their property lines on Wednesday in Green. Residents on April Drive are upset about the retail complex of restaurants and a grocery store to be built adjacent to their properties in a B-2 zoning area originally designated only for offices and medical facilities. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)