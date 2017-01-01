Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ed Davis (32) is stopped by Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) during the second quarter Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' C.J. Miles (0) fouls Memphis Grizzlies' Jerryd Bayless (7) during the second quarter Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Memphis Grizzlies' Mike Conley (11) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) during the first quarter Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Memphis Grizzlies' Tony Allen (left) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson battle for a loose ball during the first quarter Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavalier's Marreese Speights (left) grabs a rebound ahead of Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol during the fourth quarter Friday in Cleveland. Memphis won 103-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) jumps to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies' Tayshaun Prince (21) during the first quarter Friday, in Cleveland. Memphis won 103-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Memphis Grizzlies' Ed Davis (32) grabs a rebound ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) during the third quarter Friday, in Cleveland. Memphis won 103-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Byron Scott reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, in Cleveland. Memphis won 103-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol (33), shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller (40) during the first quarter Friday, in Cleveland. Gasol scored a team-high 22 points for Memphis' 103-92 win. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
iCleveland Cavaliers' Luke Walton (right) fouls Memphis Grizzlies' Tony Wroten during the second quarter Friday, in Cleveland. Memphis won 103-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)