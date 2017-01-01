Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths, center, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
In this Feb. 2, 2016, photo, Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather predicting groundhog, during the annual celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog are set to announce whether the rodent will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle plan to reveal their forecast at sunrise, just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Groundhog Club handlers John Griffiths, top right and Ron Ploucha, left, carry Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, down a flight of stairs after attending a function on Groundhog Day eve in Punxsutawney, Pa. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's inner circle with make their trek to Gobber's Knob for the 131st time early Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)