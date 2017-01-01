Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
David West listens to speakers arguing for Ohio Medicaid expansion at a meeting at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in Cleveland on Thursday. More than 1,000 people rallied at the church to show their support for expanding Medicaid in Ohio. Hospitals, insurers and religious organizations are seeking support from state lawmakers to expand Medicaid, even as Ohio's governor has yet to say whether he'll push to cover more low-income people now left out of the federal and state program. (AP Photo/The Plain Dealer, Thomas Ondrey)
Rev. Gayle Catinella, left, David West, center, and Donna Weinberger listen to arguments for Ohio Medicaid expansion at a meeting at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in Cleveland on Thursday. More than 1,000 people rallied at the church to show their support for expanding Medicaid in Ohio. Hospitals, insurers and religious organizations are seeking support from state lawmakers to expand Medicaid, even as Ohio's governor has yet to say whether he'll push to cover more low-income people now left out of the federal and state program. (AP Photo/The Plain Dealer, Thomas Ondrey)
Rev. Tracy Lind of Trinity Episcopal Church speaks in favor of Ohio Medicaid expansion at a meeting of greater Cleveland congregations at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in Cleveland on Thursday. More than 1,000 people rallied at the church to show their support for expanding Medicaid in Ohio. Hospitals, insurers and religious organizations are seeking support from state lawmakers to expand Medicaid, even as Ohio's governor has yet to say whether he'll push to cover more low-income people now left out of the federal and state program. (AP Photo/The Plain Dealer, Thomas Ondrey)