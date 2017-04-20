Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A Laclede Gas Co. worker takes down police tape so equipment could leave the crime scene, Thursday, April 20, 2017 in St. Louis. Police say a gunman opened fire on two utility workers, killing both of them, before fatally shooting himself. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
St. Louis police and Laclede Gas Co. workers congregate after a fatal shooting Thursday, April 20, 2017, in St. Louis. Manyika McCoy had just been talking to two Laclede Gas Co. workers just before they were killed by a man who walked up and started shooting. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Clinton Wills, who police have identified as the alleged gunman who killed two utility workers in St. Louis, on Thursday, April 20, 2017, before killing himself. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)