Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This 2006 photo provided by the St. Clair County, Ill., Sheriff's Department shows James T. Hodgkinson. Officials said Hodgkinson has been identified as the man who opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Va. (St. Clair County Illinois Sheriff's Department via AP)
Law enforcement investigate outside the home of James T. Hodgkinson on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Belleville, Ill. Officials said Hodgkinson has been identified as the man who opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Law enforcement investigate outside the home of James T. Hodgkinson on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Belleville, Ill. Officials said Hodgkinson has been identified as the man who opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)