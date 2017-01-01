Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Crime scene investigators search for evidence at the scene of a multiple shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, were shot during a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Emergency personnel respond after reports of shots fired Wednesday in Alexandria, Va. A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman early Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Several other people were also wounded, officials said. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP)
This 2006 photo provided by the St. Clair County, Ill., Sheriff's Department shows James T. Hodgkinson. Officials said Hodgkinson has been identified as the man who opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday in Alexandria, Va. (St. Clair County Illinois Sheriff's Department via AP)
In this April 17, 2012, photo, James Hodgkinson of Belleville protests outside of the United States Post Office in Downtown Belleville, Ill. A government official says the suspect in the Virginia shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others has been identified Hodgkinson. (Derik Holtmann/Belleville News-Democrat, via AP)
Graphic shows the scene where a gunman shot and wounded House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana. (AP)
Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio talks on the phone as he walks past a damaged vehicle in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday after a shooting where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, were shot during a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
The baseball field that is the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, manager of the Republican team, wearing his baseball uniform, with his son, back left, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday about the incident where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, were shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. . (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
An SUV, with a bullet hole in the windshield and a flat tire, sits in the parking lot at the scene of a multiple shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday involving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, during a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C. speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday following the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
An FBI Evidence Response team inspects the contents of one of the many bags left at the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday involving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, during a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
A balloon and card from the office of Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., is seen tied to the door of the closed office of Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., in Metairie, La., Wednesday. Scalise was shot while practicing with fellow lawmakers for a congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill, May 17, in Washington. Scalise was shot while practicing with fellow lawmakers for a congressional baseball game Wednesday in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)