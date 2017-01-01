Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jeremy Kropveld stands outside his two-person tent in front of Best Buy in Cuyahoga Falls. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal.
Damon Henderson checks his phone inside a tent in front of Best Buy in Cuyahoga Falls. His wife texts him upcoming Black Friday deals so that he can plan his attack. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal.
Tony Avitar burns a propane heater in his tent in front of the Best Buy in Cuyahoga Falls to keep warm as the temperature drops after midnight. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal.
Jeremy Kropveld enjoy a drink and company in his neighbors tent outside of Best Buy on Howe Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls.(Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal.
Damon Henderson (l to r), Dave Dill and Jeremy Kropveld warm themselves by a butane space heater in a tent in front of the the Best Buy in Cuyahoga Falls . (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
Damon Henderson eagerly awaits for Black Friday outside his tent in the parking lot of Best Buy in Cuyahoga Falls. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal.
Tony Avitar and Summer Morgan, friends and fellow bargain shoppers, endure the 30-degree weather in their tent at the Best Buy in Cuyahoga Falls. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal.