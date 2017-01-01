Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Floyd Breit, who turns 90 on Saturday, was introduced by David Baker, president of the Hall of Fame, as a Hall of Famer during the groundbreaking ceremony the hotel for the Hall of Fame Village at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Brett sold his home to make way for the village and donated $11,111.11 to the Hall of Fame on Veterans Day. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
(right to left) Designer Stu Lichter, Hall of Fame President David Baker and Hall of Famer Bruce Smith break ground amongst coworkers at the Hall of Fame Hotel on Tuesday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hall of Fame President David Baker cracks a smile at the groundbreaking of the Hall of Fame Hotel on Tuesday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Construction workers perform a "topping off" of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the groundbreaking of the Hall of Fame Hotel in Canton. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hall of Fame President David Baker hugs Hall of Famer Bruce Smith before Smith gives a speech at the groundbreaking of the Hall of Fame Hotel on Tuesday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Designer Stu Lichter speaks at the groundbreaking of the Hall of Fame Hotel on Tuesday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei speaks at the groundbreaking of the Hall of Fame Hotel. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Hall of Fame groundbreaking team stop and pose for a picture with their shovels of dirt at the groundbreaking of the Hall of Fame Hotel on Tuesday. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hall of Fame President David Baker watches as construction workers perform a "topping off" of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the groundbreaking of the Hall of Fame Hotel in Canton. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
