Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Director Patti Hostelter (left) and independent living coordinator Missy Fletcheron (right) discuss an upcoming food drive in the Hannah's House office in Canton. The house provides mentoring and life skill training to young people who are at risk, including those aging out of foster care and sex trafficking victims. It is largely volunteer-based and currently serves the Canton City, East Canton, Plain Township and Louisville school districts. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A comforting bench in Hannah's House counseling room in Canton. The house provides mentoring and life skill training to young people who are at risk, including those aging out of foster care and sex trafficking victims. It is largely volunteer-based and currently serves the Canton City, East Canton, Plain Township and Louisville school districts. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
An adjective notecard activity completed by mentees hangs in the kitchen hallway of Hannah's House in Canton. The house provides mentoring and life skill training to young people who are at risk, including those aging out of foster care and sex trafficking victims. It is largely volunteer-based and currently serves the Canton City, East Canton, Plain Township and Louisville school districts. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
From left: Director Patti Hostetler, independent living coordinator Missy Fletcher and staffer Jessica Gray pose for a portrait outside Hannah's House in Canton. The house provides mentoring and life skill training to young people who are at risk, including those aging out of foster care and sex trafficking victims. It is largely volunteer-based and currently serves the Canton City, East Canton, Plain Township and Louisville school districts. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A room full of donations at Hannah's House in Canton. The house provides mentoring and life skill training to young people who are at risk, including those aging out of foster care and sex trafficking victims. It is largely volunteer-based and currently serves the Canton City, East Canton, Plain Township and Louisville school districts. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A wall of mentees is showcased in Hannah's House office in Canton. The house provides mentoring and life skill training to young people who are at risk, including those aging out of foster care and sex trafficking victims. It is largely volunteer-based and currently serves the Canton City, East Canton, Plain Township and Louisville school districts. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
CLEVELAND: After waiting 1,425 days to make another start in the NBA, DeAndre Liggins couldn’t wait any longer. He charged onto the court at Madison Square Garden for the opening tip against the New York Knicks earlier this month and took his rightful place alongside LeBron James and the rest of the Cavs starters.