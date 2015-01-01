Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Shay Goldenberg (left), emissary to Akron from the Jewish Agency for Israel, and Rabbi Mendy Sasonkin light a menorah as part of the 26th annual Chanukah at the Mall celebration Tuesday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rose Wilcher holds her grandson Caleb Smiley, 16 months, wearing a candle hat as part of the 26th annual Chanukah at the Mall celebration Tuesday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rabbi Mendy Sasonkin dances as part of the 26th annual Chanukah at the Mall celebration Tuesday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shay Goldenberg, emissary to Akron from the Jewish Agency for Israel, lights a menorah made from Lego bricks as part of the 26th annual Chanukah at the Mall celebration Tuesday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Alex Shapiro, 6, spins a dreidel as part of the 26th annual Chanukah at the Mall celebration Tuesday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Balloon Bender Dave Yeh crafts a balloon bow and arrow for Emily Shkolnik, 7, as part of the 26th annual Chanukah at the Mall celebration on Tuesday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
DJ Yossi Sasonkin, 12, plays seasonal dance music as part of the 26th annual Chanukah at the Mall celebration Tuesday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)