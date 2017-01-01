Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation. (Chris Haston/NBC photo)
This May 1, 2015 photo provided by Connie Collins shows a group of friends posing for a photo on Galentine's Day as they celebrated by making terrariums, along with participating in a potluck at the home of Macie Skipwith in San Jose, Calif. Other women have also embraced the made-up holiday that dates to 2010, when Amy Poehler's character on "Parks and Recreation" threw a brunch and called it her favorite holiday of the year. (Connie Colllins via AP)
Summa Health System has lost accreditation for its emergency medicine residency program and has been placed on immediate probation by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education, according to an internal memo sent late Wednesday night to employees.