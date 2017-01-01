Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A holiday display greets shoppers as they enter the Victorian Rose Apparel & Antique boutique in Hartville. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Tarzan, the owner of the Maple Street Gallery in Hartville, points out pottery and jewelry as being popular holiday shopping items. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Tarzan, the owner of the Maple Street Gallery holds a piece of pottery by artists Kerry Brooks of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tarzan says that pottery and jewelry are popular holiday items. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
This purse is one of pieces of antique accessories and jewelry sold at the Victorian Rose Apparel & Antique boutique. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A shopper can purchase accessories for their Maize Valley wine in Hartville. Maize Valley's Cranberry Wine is a big holiday seller as well as their chocolate covered wine bottles (right.) (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ed Ringer, co-owner of the Hartville Elevator Company talks about popular item that are sold at the store including the wood deer feeder (left) and dog houses. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Original blends of bird feed are available at the Hartville Elevator Company. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary and her husband Bob Barton, owners of the Hartville Chocolate Factory in their shop. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Terri Miller creates a box a assorted chocolates from the case. Chocolate covered Granny Smith apples adorn the top of the chocolate case. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bug Eyes, four buckeyes molded together, will be a popular holiday item sold at the Hartville Chocolate Factory. They come in milk, dark and white chocolate. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Unique clothing and accessory lines such as this one from Nepal are sold at the Victorian Rose Apparel & Antique boutique in Hartville. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)