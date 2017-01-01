Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
These booking photos provided by the Chicago Police Department show (from left) Tesfaye Cooper, Brittany Covington, Tanishia Covington and Jordan Hill, four people charged, Thursday with aggravated kidnapping and taking part in a hate crime after allegedly beating and taunting a man in a video broadcast live on Facebook. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks during a news conference Thursday on the hate crime and other charges filed against four individuals for an attack on a man that was captured on a Facebook video. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
This image from a video that was broadcast live on Facebook and later posted on Vidme shows a frame in which a man, right, is assaulted in Chicago. The video shows the man with his mouth taped shut as a woman and other people cut off his shirt and hair with a knife, and someone pushes his head with his or her foot. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Wednesday, that the victim has mental health challenges, and he called the video "sickening." (Vidme via AP)
More than 250 Summa Health System doctors voted “no confidence” in President and CEO Thomas Malone and his leadership team in a standing-room-only meeting Thursday night and have called for the leaders’ resignations.