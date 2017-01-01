Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters sails in for a dunk against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller charges into Atlanta Hawks' Anthony Tolliver (4) in the second quarter Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Atlanta Hawks' Josh Smith (5) takes a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller in the first quarter Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters (3) shoots over Atlanta Hawks' Josh Smith (5) in the second quarter Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, top, shoots against Atlanta Hawks' Josh Smith in the first quarter Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Atlanta Hawks' Zaza Pachulia, from Georgia, right, goes in for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller in the fourth quarter Friday, in Cleveland. The Hawks won 102-94. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) shoots a 3-point shot over Atlanta Hawks' Louis Williams (3) in the fourth quarter Friday, in Cleveland. Irving scored 28 points in the 102-94 loss to the Hawks. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)