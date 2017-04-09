Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots from the line in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) goes up for a shot as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (8) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots from the line in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after scoring in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) sinks a 2-pointer to force the game into overtime in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won in overtime 126-125. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after fouling out in overtime of an NBA basketball game between against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won in overtime 126-125. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives tot he basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won in overtime 126-125. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) goes up for the shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won in overtime 126-125. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won in overtime 126-125. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) goes up for the shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won in overtime 126-125. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) goes up for the shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won in overtime 126-125. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won in overtime 126-125. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) fight for the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won in overtime 126-125. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) takes the shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game agains the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won in overtime 126-125. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala (31) shoots a 3-pointer to take the lead in overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won in overtime 126-125. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)