Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Larry Vuillemin (top) and Father Norman Douglas, co-founders of Heart to Heart Communications, stand next to a sign on the office door, they are celebrating the organization's 20th anniversary. Photo taken on April 09, 2013 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Larry Vuillemin (left) and Father Norman Douglas co-founders of Heart to Heart Communications talk about the organization's 20th anniversary. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Larry Vuillemin co-founder of Heart to Heart Communications reflects on the organization's 20th anniversary. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Father Norman Douglas co-founder of Heart to Heart Communications talks about the organization's 20th anniversary. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)