Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Relatives wait for information on the welfare of inmates, outside the Agricultural Penitentiary of Monte Cristo, after dozens of prisoners were killed, in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Friday. Scores of inmates were slain, some with their hearts and intestines ripped out, during a prison killing spree led by Brazil's largest gang, authorities said. (Rodrigo Sales/Futura Press via AP)
Heavily armed police officers walk outside the Agricultural Penitentiary of Monte Cristo, after dozens of inmates were killed, in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Friday. Scores of inmates were slain, some with their hearts and intestines ripped out, during a prison killing spree led by Brazil's largest gang, authorities said. (Rodrigo Sales/Futura Press via AP)
A man digs a grave for an inmate killed in a prison riot at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, Wednesday. Forensic experts said that half the slain inmates were beheaded and several others were dismembered in the worst prison bloodshed in the South American country since 1992. (AP Photo/Michael Dantas)