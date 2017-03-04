Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, gestures as he sits with Kyrie Irving, left, on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Williams (3) loses the ball as he is fouled by Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside (21) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) attempts a three point basket as Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside (21) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat's James Johnson (16) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Williams (3) is fouled by Miami Heat's James Johnson (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) drives to the basket as Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Deron Williams (31) drives to the basket as Miami Heat's Goran Dragic defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cleveland Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins (14) drives to the basket as Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson (8) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, left, LeBron James, center, and J.R. Smith, right, watch from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers' Deron Williams (31) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue watches the action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)