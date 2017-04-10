Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams (31) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (left) and guard Josh Richardson during the first half of an game, Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Derrick Williams (3) passes past Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) and guard Goran Dragic (7) during the first half of a game, Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) attempts a shot against Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) and guard Goran Dragic (7) during the first half of a game, Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James heads to the bench during the first half of a game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday in Miami. James and Kyrie Irving were both held out of Cleveland's game at the Miami Heat. James was listed as having a right calf strain, and Irving has soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson (left) prevents a shot by Miami Heat center Willie Reed (35) during the first half of a game, Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kay Felder (left) steals the ball from Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) during the first half of a game, Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye looks for an open teammate past Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside during the final seconds of an overtime period in a game, Monday in Miami. The Heat defeated the Cavaliers 124-121 in overtime. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams (31) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, left, and guard Josh Richardson during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)