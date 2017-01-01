Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Sept. 8 file photo, Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel reacts after a touchdown run during the second quarter of a game against Florida in College Station, Texas. Manziel could become the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy when the award is presented on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel)
Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) runs from Missouri's Michael Sam (52) during the second quarter of a game on Nov. 24 in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel)
Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o (left) and Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, two of the three Heisman Trophy finalists, pose with the Heisman Trophy during a media availability, Friday in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)