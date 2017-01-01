Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pictured (from left) Madison Wolfe as Clementine, Alyssa Diaz as Dariela Marzan, Nonso Anozie as Abraham Kenyatta, Kristen Connolly as Jamie Campbell,
and James Wolk as Jackson Oz in the two-hour second season finale of ZOO. (Shane Harvey /CBS)
Alexis Bledel (left) and Lauren Graham in Netflix's Gilmore Girls. (Saeed Adyani/Netflix)
Alexis Bledel (left) and Lauren Graham in Netflix's Gilmore Girls. (Saeed Adyani/Netflix)