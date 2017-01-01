Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
CUYAHOGA FALLS: A 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on state Route 8 was traveling at an estimated speed of 95 mph at the time of the accident, according to a police report.