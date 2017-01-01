Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
John Smith (left) and Robert Fuller in the NBC series Laramie. (NBC)
The cast of Knots Landing (from left) Joan Van Ark as Valene Ewing Gibson, Ted Shackelford as Gary Ewing, Donna Mills as Abby Ewing, William Devane as Gregory Sumner, Kevin Dobson as Mack Mackenzie and Michele Lee as Karen Mackenzie. (Larimar Television)