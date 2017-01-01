Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Beacon Journal writer Craig Webb embarrasses his family and terrorizes his neighbors in his new Easter bunny costume. (Photo by Ryan Webb)
The Akron Zoo will hold their annual Breakfast with the Bunny event on April 1, 2, 8, 9 & 15, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m. The event includes a full breakfast buffet, a visit from the Easter Bunny and an outdoor egg hunt. Reservations are required and space is limited. Admission to the zoo for the rest of the day starting at 10 a.m. is also included. (Akron Zoo photo)