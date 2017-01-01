Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Recovering addict James Cain of the Warriors Project of Canton, holds up an image of himself after he overdosed last November, next to a photo of himself healthy with the caption, "Death & Life" as he talks about his recovery from addiction Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Garner Strain (left) of Norton, director of the Board of Akron Say No To Dope, James Cain of the Warriors Project of Canton, Tugg Massa, executive director of Akron Say No To Dope and Bill Hardy of Akron Say No To Dope inside the New Beginnings Thrift Store Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Recovering addict Bill Hardy of Akron Say No To Dope talks about his recovery from addiction Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Recovering addict Tugg Massa, executive director of Akron Say No To Dope talks about his recovery from addiction Friday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)