Sarah Paulson accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "Veep" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Lily Tomlin accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
John Lithgow accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "The Crown" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Claire Foy accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "The Crown" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris speaks at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Viola Davis accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "Fences" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Janelle Monae (from left) Octavia Spencer, and Taraji P. Henson speak at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Millie Bobby Brown (from left) Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Finn Wolfhard present the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Taylor Schilling (center) and the cast of "Orange Is the New Black" accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
William H. Macy accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for "Shameless" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Viggo Mortensen (left) and Kathryn Hahn speak at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)