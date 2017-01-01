Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Copley's KeShawn Hill (left) breaks up a inbounds pass intended for Green's Shea Zimmer during the first quarter on Friday, Feb. 25, 2017 in Green, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Brian Roberts Jr. puts up a second quarter shot between Green's Shea Simmer (left), Garrison Keeslar, and Bobby Staudt on Friday, Feb. 25, 2017 in Green, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's KeShawn Hill drives to the basket as Green's Bobby Staudt defends during the first quarter on Friday, Feb. 25, 2017 in Green, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)