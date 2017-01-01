Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Green's Shea Simmer slides into home and beats the tag by Jackson catcher Dillon Dingler during the fourth inning Tuesday at Jackson High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Jared Weiss (left) attempts to tag out Jackson's Josh Romans during the second inning Tuesday at Jackson High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Caleb Christopher fumbles with the ball while his teammate, Jared Weiss, flags him down to throw to second during the third inning Tuesday at Jackson High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Ben Warren (left) low-fives his teammate Logan Maggiore (right) after bringing in a run against Green during the second inning Tuesday at Jackson High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson third-base coach Ross Vukovich blows a bubble while watching a fly ball hit by Green during the third inning Tuesday at Jackson High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Jake Mottice (right) reacts to Green's Jared Weiss after being tagged out at second base during the third inning Tuesday at Jackson High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's David Hamrick fields a ground ball against Jackson during the third inning Tuesday at Jackson High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Kyle Nicolas pitches against Green during the third inning Tuesday at Jackson High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Bobby Staudt fields a ground ball against Jackson during the fourth inning Tuesday at Jackson High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Ben Warren (right) is safe at second after Green's Jared Weiss misses the throw during the fourth inning Tuesday at Jackson High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)