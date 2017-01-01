Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jackson's Matt Hallworth bunts against Lakota West in the first inning of the Division I State semifinal game on Friday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Jackson defeated Lakota West 5-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Davis Graham is tagged out in a double play by Lakota West's Frankie Schmitt in the sixth inning of the Division I State semifinal game on Friday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Jackson defeated Lakota West 5-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Cade Mottice throws a ball to first to tag out Lakota West's AJ Petersen in the fifth inning of the Division I State semifinal game on Friday at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio. Jackson defeated Lakota West 5-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Dillon Dingler gets caught up in a steal between first and second while Lakota West's Frankie Schmitt (right) looks on in the second inning of the Division I State semifinal game on Friday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Jackson defeated Lakota West 5-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Kyle Nicolas pitches against Lakota West in the first inning of the Division I State semifinal game on Friday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Jackson defeated Lakota West 5-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Jake Mottice is safe at first after an error by Lakota West's Frankie Schmitt in the first inning of the Division I State semifinal game on Friday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Jackson defeated Lakota West 5-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Cade Mottice (left) celebrates with his teammate Josh Romans after Mottice made the final out in the seventh inning of the Division I State semifinal game on Friday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Jackson defeated Lakota West 5-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Kyle Nicolas and Nick Harrison celebrate after the seventh inning against Lakota West in the Division I State semifinal game on Friday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Jackson defeated Lakota West 5-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's pitcher Kyle Nicolas throws the ball to Jackson's Stone King to try and tag out Lakota West's Chase Wullenweber on a steal in the third inning of the Division I State semifinal game on Friday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Jackson defeated Lakota West 5-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)