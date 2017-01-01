Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jackson pitcher Kyle Nicolas reacts to striking out the side against Walsh Jesuit during the third inning of their Division I regional semifinal game at the College of Wooster Friday. Jackson won 6-0. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Nolan Quinn catches a ball hit by Jackson's Davis Graham during the third inning of their Division I regional semifinal game at the College of Wooster Friday. Jackson won 6-0. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Cade Mottice scores as he slides into home past Walsh Jesuit catcher Stanley Kaczmer on a passed ball during the seventh inning of their Division I regional semifinal game at the College of Wooster Friday. Jackson won 6-0. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Jake Mottice reacts after hitting a two-run triple against Walsh Jesuit during the fourth inning of their Division I regional semifinal game at the College of Wooster Friday. Jackson won 6-0. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Brendan Regan (25) is forced out at second base by Jackson's Josh Romans during the sixth inning of their Division I regional semifinal game at the College of Wooster Friday. Jackson won 6-0. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson pitcher Kyle Nicolas (front) hugs catcher Dillon Dingler after striking out the last Walsh Jesuit batter and advancing Jackson to the Division I regional final game at the College of Wooster Friday. Nicolas struck out nine batters in Jackson's 6-0 win. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Brendan Regan (left) tags out Jackson's Trey Wright on a steal attempt at second base during the fifth inning of their Division I regional semifinal game at the College of Wooster Friday. Jackson won 6-0. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit pitcher Jace Burke questions a pitch call during the second inning of their Division I regional semifinal game against Jackson at the College of Wooster Friday. Jackson won 6-0. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
