Mentor baserunner Nathan Birtley is tagged out at first by Jackson's Kyle Nicolas in the third inning of their Division I regional championship game Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Mike Vellucci (top) is hoisted over the shoulder of teammate Kyle Burke after defeating Mentor 9-2 in their Division I regional championship game Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Yianni Skeriotis delivers a pitch to a Mentor batter in the first inning of their Division I regional championship game Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jackson players pile up at home plate after defeating Mentor 9-2 in their Division I regional championship game Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jackson second baseman Trey Wright (27) attempts to turn a double play over Mentor's Jeremy McClure in the fifth inning of their Division I regional championship game Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jackson shortstop Josh Romans chases down a Mentor grounder sent up the middle in the the third inning of their Division I regional championship game Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Josh Romans applies the tag to Mentor's Tommy Klepcyk in the fifth inning of their Division I regional championship game Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Cade Mottice (2) slides safely to second under Mentor's Tommy Klepcyk in the first inning of their Division I regional championship game Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jackson third baseman Cade Mottice gets under an infield pop in the first inning of their Division I regional championship game against Mentor Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
