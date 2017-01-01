Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tallmadge's Zach Boyd pitches against NDCL's Sam Perovsek in the second inning of their Division II regional semifinal game on Friday at Hudson High School. Tallmadge defeated NDCL 3-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Jake Reifsnyder cheers while he runs onto the field after pitcher Mikah McGlaughlin strikes out NDCL's final batter to win their Division II regional semifinal game on Friday at Hudson High School. Tallmadge defeated NDCL 3-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Jake Reifsnyder juggles a ball hit by NDCL's Jake Marut in the fifth inning before throwing it to first for an out in their Division II regional semifinal game on Friday, at Hudson High School. Tallmadge defeated NDCL 3-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Sam Seeker celebrates an RBI brought in by Jake Rensel's triple against NDCL in the fourth inning of their Division II regional semifinal game on Friday at Hudson High School. Tallmadge defeated NDCL 3-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Jake Rensel fields a ball hit by NDCL's Jake Marut in the third inning of their Division II regional semifinal game on Friday at Hudson High School. Tallmadge defeated NDCL 3-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)