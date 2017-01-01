Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Nordonia's Brandon Talion (12) is met at the plate after hitting a homerun in the fifth inning against Tallmadge on Thursday. Nordonia beat Tallmadge 13 - 2 in the six innings. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's John Rensel (4) slides into second safely as Nordonia's Nick Piotrowski missed the bag on the force play in the sixth inning on Thursday. Nordonia beat Tallmadge 13 - 2 in the six innings. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nordonia' Brandon Talion (left) congratulates Kevin Ross as he scores in the sixth inning against Tallmadge on Thursday. Nordonia beat Tallmadge 13 - 2 in the six innings. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nordonia's Dave Siegal delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against Tallmadge on Thursday. Nordonia beat Tallmadge 13 - 2 in the six innings. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nordonia's Brandon Talion lines up a fly ball in the fifth inning against Tallmadge on Thursday. Nordonia beat Tallmadge 13 - 2 in the six innings. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nordonia's Tyler Alders throws to first to end the fifth inning against Tallmadge on Thursday. Nordonia beat Tallmadge 13 - 2 in the six innings. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Connor McVey throws to second for a putout in the fifth inning against Nordonia on Thursday. Nordonia beat Tallmadge 13 - 2 in the six innings. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nordonia's Logan Strauss drives in two runs with a singlein the sixth inning on Thursday. Nordonia beat Tallmadge 13 - 2 in the six innings. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Matt Noel fields a ground ball in the fifth inning against Nordonia on Thursday. Nordonia beat Tallmadge 13 - 2 in the six innings. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Nick Carey throws a pitch in the fifth inning against Nordonia on Thursday. Nordonia beat Tallmadge 13 - 2 in the six innings. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)