Stark/Wayne/Holmes Chris Barbitta of Northwest HIgh School gets a fist bump from third base coach Mark Adams of Louisville after his second inning triple in the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game on Tuesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stark/Wayne/Holmes third baseman Grant Bielke of Wooster can't get to a single in the hole by Lorain/Ahsland's Tony LoParo of Elyria Catholic in the fourth inning of the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game on Tuesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stark/Wayne/Holmes second baseman Anthony Thomas of Alliance High School knocks down a ground ball in the hole hit by Lorain/Ashland's Connor Young of Loudonville High School in the third inning of the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game on Tuesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stark/Wayne/Holmes' Matthew Gothard of East Canton High School throws a pitch in the fourth inning against Lorain/Ashland in the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game on Tuesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lorain/Ashland catcher Nathan Kovach of Firelands High School catches a foul ball off the bat of Stark/Wayne/Holmes Colten Burdy in the fourth inning of the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game on Tuesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stark/Wayne/Holmes' Greg Geiger of Northwest High School throws a pitch in the third inning against Lorain/Ashland in the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game on Tuesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stark/Wayne/Holmes shortstop Alex Armitez of Lake High School looks to complete the double play and avoid Lorain/Ashland's Jamaris Cook of Elyria in the first inning of the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game on Tuesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)