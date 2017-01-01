Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tallmadge's Scott Seeker (left) and teammates celebrate their 4-0 win over Chaminade Julienne in a Division II championship game at Huntington Park on Saturday in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge celebrates their 4-0 win over Chaminade Julienne in a Division II championship game at Huntington Park on Saturday in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Jared Burick throws a first inning pitch against Chaminade Julienne in a Division II championship game at Huntington Park on Saturday in Columbus. The Blue Devils won the game 4-0. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge manager Jimmy Kroah gets a hug from Sam Seeker after the Blue Devils 4-0 win over Chaminade Julienne in a Division II championship game at Huntington Park on Saturday in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Phillip Glasser receives his state championship metal after the Blue Devils defeated Chaminade Julienne 4-0 in a Division II championship game at Huntington Park on Saturday in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge head coach Kenny Linn hauls off the state championship trophy after the Blue Devils 4-0 win over Chaminade Julienne in a Division II championship game at Huntington Park on Saturday in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Scott Seeker connects on a RBI single in the third inning against Chaminade Julienne in a Division II championship game at Huntington Park on Saturday in Columbus. The Blue Devils won the game 4-0. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge first baseman Scott Seeker pulls down a errant throw at the bag to get Chaminade Julienne's Ben Thomas in the first inning of the Division II championship game at Huntington Park on Saturday in Columbus. The Blue Devils won the game 4-0. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge shortstop Phillip Glasser leaps up to snag a line drive by Chaminade Julienne's Daniel Slaybaugh in the fifth inning of a Division II championship game at Huntington Park on Saturday in Columbus. The Blue Devils won the game 4-0. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Jared Burick tries to avoid the tag by Chaminade Julienne first baseman David Ernst in the fourth inning of the Division II championship game at Huntington Park on Saturday in Columbus. The Blue Devils won the game 4-0. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)