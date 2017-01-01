Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tallmadge's Sam Seeker runs the bases for an inside the park home run against Maumee in the seventh inning of the Division II state semifinal game on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Tallmadge defeated Maumee 4-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge smothers their pitcher Zach Boyd in the seventh inning after getting the final strikeout against Maumee in the Division II state semifinal game on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Tallmadge defeated Maumee 4-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Scott Seeker reacts after scoring on a hit by Josh Taylor against Maumee in the fourth inning of the Division II state semifinal game on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Tallmadge defeated Maumee 4-1.(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Zach Boyd reacts after striking out the final Maumee batter in the seventh inning of the Division II state semifinal game on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Tallmadge defeated Maumee 4-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Jared Burick reacts to a double during a two out rally against Maumee's Matt LeCron (right) in the fourth inning of the Division II state semifinal game on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Tallmadge defeated Maumee 4-1.(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Jake Rensel tags out Maumee's Blake Adams trying to steal second base in the third inning of the Division II state semifinal game on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Tallmadge defeated Maumee 4-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Sam Seeker celebrates with his teammates after hitting an inside the park home-run against Maumee in the seventh inning of the Division II state semifinal game on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Tallmadge defeated Maumee 4-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Sam Seeker (left) and Phillip Glasser collide after Seeker made a diving catch to end the fifth inning against Maumee in the Division II state semifinal game on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Tallmadge defeated Maumee 4-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Sam Seeker loses his sunglasses in a play to third base against Maumee in the first inning of the Division II state semifinal game on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Tallmadge defeated Maumee 4-1.(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Jared Burick catches a fly ball hit by Maumee's Matt Burkett in the third inning while being backed up by Sam Seeker (right) in the Division II state semifinal game on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Tallmadge defeated Maumee 4-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Maumee's Zach Marvin slides in safely to third base against Tallmadge's Jake Reifsnyder in the second inning of the Division II state semifinal game on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Tallmadge defeated Maumee 4-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Baseball fans cling to the fence and watch Tallmadge and Maumee play in the fifth inning of the Division II state semifinal game on Thursday at Huntington Park in Columbus. Tallmadge defeated Maumee 4-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)