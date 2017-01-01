Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Field's Dominic Smith leaps over the tag of Northwest catcher Quaid Gatewood during the second inning of a Division II district semi-final on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. Smith was safe on the play but the Indians won the game 8-5 in 9 innings. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Field catcher Lincoln Hackim puts the tag on Northwest's Bryce Munson on a play at the plate in the seventh inning in a Division II district semi-final game Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. Northwest won the game 8-5 in nine innings. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Northwest players celebrate their 8-5 win over Field in a Division II district semi-final game Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Field center fielder Landon Westover makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by Northwest's James Elliott in the first inning of a Division II district semi-final Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Springfield's Andrew Hanna is forced out at second as Tallmadge shortstop Phil Glasser throws to first to complete the double play in the first inning of a Division II district semi-final game Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Zachary Boyd throws a first inning pitch in a Division II district semi-final game against Springfield Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge right fielder Seth Gergely makes a catch on a fly ball hit by Springfield's Paul Stubbs in the first inning of their Division II district semi-final on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)