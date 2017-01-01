Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tallmadge's Jared Burick reacts to a double during a two out rally against Maumee's Matt LeCron (right) in the fourth inning of the Division II State semifinal game on June 1 at Huntington Park in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Scott Seeker reacts after bringing in a run hit by Tallmadge's Josh Taylor against Maumee in the fourth inning of the Division II state semifinal game on June 1 at Huntington Park in Columbus. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Jared Burick throws a first inning pitch against Chaminade Julienne in a Division II championship game on June 3, at Huntington Park in Columbus. The Blue Devils won the game 4-0. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Zach Boyd reacts after striking out the final Maumee batter in the seventh inning of the Division II state semifinal game on June 1, at Huntington Park in Columbus. Tallmadge defeated Maumee 4-1. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Kyle Nicolas pitches against Green during the third inning of a game May 2 at Jackson High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)