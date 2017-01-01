Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Woodridge's Marlon King (bottom) searches for an open teammate after diving for the ball against Coventry's Treon Sibley (right) in the second quarter Friday at Woodridge High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Coventry's Dusty Burkhart (1) has the ball stripped out of his hands by Woodridge's Mason Lydic (23) as Aaron Jones (right) looks on in the first quarter Friday at Woodridge High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Zach Nelson reacts as the Bulldogs trail going into the second quarter against Coventry Friday at Woodridge High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Preston Clark (left) looks for an open teammate as Coventry's Treon Sibley (21) closes in during the first quarter Friday at Woodridge High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Preston Clark (right) looks to the basket for a layup against Coventry's Jarmond Hogg (left) and Drew Williams (2) in the second quarter Friday at Woodridge High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Coventry's Treon Sibley (left) and Woodridge's Mason Lydic (23) chase down a loose ball in the first quarter Friday at Woodridge High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Mason Lydic (23) attempts to slam the ball through the hoop against Coventry in the first quarter Friday at Woodridge High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Mason Lydic celebrates after a layup against Coventry in the first quarter Friday at Woodridge High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Zach Nelson (22) attempts to steal the ball away from Coventry's Sam Vanadia (10) in the first quarter Friday at Woodridge High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
