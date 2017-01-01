Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Elijah Turner (left) steals the ball from Manchester's Coye Schuler in the first quarter Friday at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Cuyahoga Falls. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Elijah Payne (right) blocks Manchester's Nick Beans in the second quarter Friday at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Cuyahoga Falls. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Van Wallbrown (left) is fouled by Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Elijah Payne in the second quarter Friday at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Cuyahoga Falls. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Elijah Turner puts the ball up for an easy basket after stealing against Manchester in the first quarter Friday at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Cuyahoga Falls. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Elijah Payne looks for an open teammate against Manchester in the first quarter Friday at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Cuyahoga Falls. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Elijah Payne (front) rebounds the ball against Manchester's JoJo France in the second quarter Friday at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Cuyahoga Falls. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Elijah Payne passes the ball against Manchester in the first quarter Friday at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Cuyahoga Falls. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
TOLEDO: A father and his adult son were sentenced to life in prison Friday after being convicted of raping and shackling a teenage relative who escaped their basement by hiding a spare key and using it to unlock her handcuffs.