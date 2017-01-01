Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Manchester's Nick Peyakov (right) shoots over Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Caleb Kleibscheidel in the first quarter of a game at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Bob Peters drives to the basket as he gets by Manchester's Jamar Dukes (5) in the second quarter of a game at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Jamar Dukes shoots is sandwiched by Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Caleb Kleibscheidel (left) and Luke Peters as he puts up a shot in the second quarter of a game at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Austin Klein passes away from Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Jeff Britton in the second quarter of a game at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Bryan Daily (right) tries to block the shot of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Luke Peters as he shoots in the second quarter of a game at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Caleb Kleibscheidel looks to pass under pressure from Manchester's Daulton Baksa in the second quarter of a game at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Austin Klein (right) drives around Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Luke Peters in the first quarter of a game at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Chad Robertson shoots over Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Luke Peters in the second quarter of a game at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manchester's Matt Sipos (left) guards Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Mike Peters in the first quarter of a game at Manchester High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)