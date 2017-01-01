Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tallmadge's Colten Stricker (center) chases the ball batted away by Buchtel's Demonte Hicks (left) and Sable Cooper in the second quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Sable Cooper (left) drives by Tallmadge's Damon Gidley in the second quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Bryon Cook (left) looks to pass out of a trap by Buchtel's Cole Baker (15) and Jarshon Graise in the second quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Andrew Francesconi (5) blocks a shot by Buchtel's Demonte Hicks in the first quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Damon Gidley (44) shoots against Buchtel in the second quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Tyler Jones (right) brings the ball downcourt with Tallmadge's Joseph Vassalotti in pursuit in the second quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Sable Cooper (right) blocks a shot by Tallmadge's Bryon Cook in the first quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Tre Smith (left) guards Tallmadge's Colten Stricker in the second quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Colten Stricker (right) shoots over Buchtel's Deric Rucker (40) and Di'Andre Johnson-Lollar in the second quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Dereic Rucker (right) pulls down a defensive rebound in front of teammate Elijah Bell against Tallmadge in the second quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Bryon Cook (24) puts up a shot under Buchtel's Elijah Bell (22) in the second quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tallmadge's Kyle Johnson passes inside against Buchtel in the second quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Tre Smith drives to the basket against Tallmadge in the first quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Tyler Jones (11) puts up a shot in front of Tallmadge's Andrew Francesconi (5) and Damon Gidley (44) in the first quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Demonte Hicks lays up a shot against Tallmadge in the first quarter of their Div II sectional tournament game at Stow High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)