Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
East's Trevon Stafford (left) and Kenyon Philpott (right) corral Firestone's Evan Kennerly going for a loose ball in the first quarter at East High School on Friday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
East's Brandon Townsend (22) shoots between Firestone's Jerome Lane (left) and Darin Adams in the second quarter at East High School on Friday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Kevin Gladney drives to the basket against East in the second quarter at East High School on Friday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
East's Kenyon Philpott (right) battles Firestone's Jerome Lane (left), Miles Kirk and Evan Kennerly (33) for a rebound in the second quarter at East High School on Friday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Jerome Lane (center) drives to the basket between East's Kenyon Philpott (left) and DaQuinn Nash in the second quarter at East High School on Friday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Jerome Lane (right) and East's Kenyon Philpott battle for a rebound in the second quarter at East High School on Friday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Evan Kennerly (left) looks to pass under pressure from East's Kenyon Philpott in the first quarter at East High School on Friday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Evan Kennerly pulls down a defensive rebound in front of East's Kenyon Philpott in the first quarter at East High School on Friday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
East's Derik Lewis (3) blocks a shot by Firestone's JaTice Shaw (32) in the first quarter at East High School on Friday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
East's Demetrius Ray (right) and Firestone's Kevin Gladney battle for a rebound under the Firestone basket in the first quarter at East High School on Friday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Evan Kennerly shoots as East's Derik Lewis tries unsuccessfully to draw a charge in the second quarter at East High School on Friday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
East's Derik Lewis watches as his layup bounces off the rim against Firestone in the second quarter at East High School on Friday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)