Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Firestone's Denzel Robinson (left) and Ellet's A.J. Gareri go for the rebound during the first quarter Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 63-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Marquise Smith (right) is fouled by Firestone's Denzel Robinson during the second quarter Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 63-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Tre'Maine Gray (right) goes up for two points over Ellet's Marquise Smith during the first quarter Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 63-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Marquise Bridges goes in for two points in front of Firestone's Taylor Mack during the second quarter Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 63-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Alfred Johnson (left) shoots over Firestone's Perrion Johnson during the second quarter Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 63-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's A.J. Gareri (left) and Marquise Smith (right) battle for rebound with Firestone's Justin Moore during the first quarter Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 63-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Justin Moore goes up for two points over Ellet's A.J. Gareri during the first quarter Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 63-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's TreMaine Gray drives to the basket over Ellet's Joe Williams during the first quarter Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 63-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Stephen Zampelli hits a three point shot against Firestone during the second quarter Friday at Ellet High School in Akron. Ellet won the game 63-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)