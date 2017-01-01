Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Twinsburg's Jalen Washington (left) shoots past Hudson's Jonn Zuccaro (3) and Kevin Zullo (11) during the first half of the high school basketball game Friday at Twinsburg High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Marcus Wallace (31) defends against Hudson's Steven Boslet (12) during the first half of the high school basketball game Friday at Twinsburg High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Mitch Guadagni (5) works his way around Twinsburg's Shane Farmer (25) during the first half of the high school basketball game Friday at Twinsburg High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Jalen Washington (21) gets off a shot against Hudson during the first half of the high school basketball game Friday at Twinsburg High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Zaack Brandy (24) defends against Twinsburg's Jalen Washington (right) taking a shot during the first half of the high school basketball game Friday at Twinsburg High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Steven Boslet shoots for the basket during the first half of the high school basketball game Friday at Twinsburg High School. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)