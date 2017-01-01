Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Copley's Austin Brenner drives to the basket as Jackson's Logan Hill defends during the second quarter of their Division I district semi-final game on Wednesday, at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. The Polar Bears won the game 55-51. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson head coach Tim Debevec reacts to an official's double foul call during the second quarter against Copley in a Division I district semi-final game on Wednesday, at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. The Polar Bears won the game 55-51. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's KeShawn Hill (right) drives past Jackson's Kyle Nicolas during the second Division I district semi-final game on Wednesday, at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. The Polar Bears won the game 55-51. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Sam Emich (left) defends a shot inside by Jackson's Kyle Young during the fourth quarter of their Division I district semi-final game on Wednesday, at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. The Polar Bears won the game 55-51. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson head coach Tim Debevec (back left) calls time out as Copley head coach Mark Dente cheers a fourth quarter lead in their Division I district semi-final game on Wednesday, at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. The Polar Bears won the game 55-51. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Brian Roberts (left) drives past Jackson's Kyle Young for a fourth quarter basket and the lead in a Division I district semi-final game on Wednesday, at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. The Polar Bears won the game 55-51. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Brian Roberts has his first quarter shot blocked by Jackson's Kyle Young (top) and Dillon Dingler in their Division I district semi-final game on Wednesday, at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. The Polar Bears won the game 55-51. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)