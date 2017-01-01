Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jackson guard Nick Dillon (right) has his shot blocked by Lake defender Chaese Vaudrin during the second quarter at Jackson High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson guard Nick Dillon (left) has his shot blocked by Lake forward Mitchell Spotleson during the first quarter at Jackson High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson forward Mitch Pugh (left) fights for a rebound with Lake forward Kayden Schlabach during the first quarter at Jackson High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson defenders Evan Bailey (11) and Nick Dillon (3) tie up Lake forward Kayden Schlabach (45) at mid-court during the first quarter at Jackson High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson guard Kyle Johnson (left) tries to block a shot by Lake guard Chase Champagne during the first quarter at Jackson High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson forward Evan Bailey (right) is fouled on a drive to the basket by Lake defender Mitchell Spotleson during the second quarter at Jackson High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson guard Kyle Mottice (left) tries to steal the ball from Lake guard Alex Belinsky during the first quarter at Jackson High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson guard Kyle Mottice (5) has his drive to the basket stopped by Lake defenders Kayden Schlabach (45) and Alex Belinsky (21) during the first quarter at Jackson High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson guard Kyle Mottice (right) tries to avoid having the ball stolen by Lake defender Chase Champagne during the second quarter at Jackson High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)