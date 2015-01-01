Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Hoover's Cameron Telesz (42) and Eli Blackledge (right) fight for possession of the ball against East's Tyler Price (top) and Melech McVay (bottom) in the first half Tuesday at East High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
East's Diamond Jones (right) has his shot deflected by Hoover's Nathan Fox (32) during the first half Tuesday at East High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
East's Jemarulin Suggs (25) takes the ball down the court against Hoover's Cameron Telesz in the first half Tuesday at East High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Hoover's Eli Blackledge (left center) and Eric Sarbaugh (20) reach for a defensive rebound as East's D'Andre Brimage (41) and Hoover's Nathan Fox look on in the first quarter Tuesday at East High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Hoover head coach Todd Blackledge (center) gives instructions to his players at the end of the first quarter Tuesday at East High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)